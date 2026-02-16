Bradley Chubb’s time in Miami is up. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins and the star defensive lineman are parting ways.

“Sources: The Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent,” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter. “In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market.

“… Chubb had 8.5 sacks this past season and was a top trade candidate before the deadline, with three teams actively trying to trade for him before Miami opted to keep him. Now he’s a free agent and should have heavy interest.”

The 29-year old Chubb came into the NFL out of NC State in 2018. He was drafted fifth overall by the Denver Broncos, where he played until he was traded to Miami during the 2022 NFL season.

It was a massive trade at the time, and Chubb was expected to help bring the Dolphins defense to the next level, inning a giant extension with the team. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, but he came back with a solid season in 2025.

Now, it’s looking like team number three is on the docket for Chubb. We’ll see where he ends up, but the star pass rusher should have a fascinating market this offseason.

More on the Miami Dolphins

Meanwhile, when new Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan met with reporters for the first time, he declined to comment much on the quarterback situation. Tua Tagovailoa is entering the third year of a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension, and questions are swirling about his future amid last season’s struggles.

After Sullivan’s comments, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there’s a sense around the NFL that Tagovailoa’s days in Miami are numbered. The biggest hurdle will be the $99.2 million dead cap hit.

Schefter said Sullivan and new Miami head coach Jeff Hafley – both of whom come in from the Green Bay Packers – will have to figure out how to navigate that number. There is a potential out in Tagovailoa’s deal after 2026 with a $34.8 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac. However, going into this offseason, that number sits at $99.2 million.

The new brass has to figure out what to do next. Sullivan told reporters Thursday was “not the day” to discuss the quarterback situation, but acknowledged there will be a process to figure out the next steps.

“Yes, we need to get the QB situation in place,” Sullivan said. “But we’re not gonna do it in an irresponsible manner where we sacrifice building the infrastructure of this football team.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.