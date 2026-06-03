Report: Brandon Aiyuk wanted on warrant out of Northern California for YouTube video

A warrant out of Northern California has reportedly been issued for the arrest of San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, according to the New York Post, which cited the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The warrant is related to a misdemeanor charge of “exhibition of speed” after he posted a viral video to his social media in December that showed him driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph around Levi’s Stadium, per the Post.

The video was recorded from inside Aiyuk’s Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and showed him joyriding around Santa Clara at speeds over 100 mph, even hitting 104 mph as he drove by Levi’s Stadium. Aiyuk later apologized for his reckless behavior, and promised his “car content won’t come with speeding anymore!”

Despite that public apology, the viral video resulted in an investigation from the Santa Clara Police Department, which was ultimately forwarded to the district attorney’s office on Jan. 15, according to the Post. The entire incident has created a rift between Aiyuk and the 49ers organization, with San Francisco general manager John Lynch even telling reporters “it’s safe to say (Aiyuk has) played his last snap as a 49er” in January.

This report will be updated.