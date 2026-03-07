The Dallas Cowboys have place its $5.76 million second round tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This allows Aubrey to sign an offer sheet with another NFL team.

Dallas would have the right to match. If they chose not to, they would get back their second-round pick, Schefter reports.

This comes after Aubrey and Dallas failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Notably, the Cowboys have two first-round draft picks — No. 12 and No. 20, so there is some cushion there.

“Obviously, the tender is what the Cowboys have talked about, and it’s a good problem to have,” Aubrey said earlier in the week, via The Dallas Morning News. “It’s a good amount of money and it’s a big pay raise from before, but it’s not the ideal for any player. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited to be in this position. It’s an opportunity for me … so I’m thankful for that.”

The tender would make him the third-highest paid kicker in the league. Chiefs K Harrison Butker ($6.4 million) tops the NFL currently.

According to Dallas Cowboys website writer Kevin Patra, Aubrey’s camp is reportedly seeking upwards of $10 million per year — which would far surpass Butker’s current deal. For now, he’ll have to settle on a little more than half of that as free agency commences. Aubrey expects to hear from teams around the league in the meantime as well.

“When you hit that restricted free agency, if you’re not testing the market, then you’re not doing what’s right for you and your family,” Aubrey said. “So you have to do that, if that’s what it comes to.”

NFL free agency is set for Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. All teams will have to be under the salary cap by then.

In an effort to do so, the Cowboys have restructured the contracts of QB Dak Prescott and LG Tyler Smith this week. They’re also expected to do the same with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, as well. Restructuring Lamb’s deal will bring that figure to around $66 million, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

