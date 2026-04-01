A few contract questions still exist for the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the offseason. One surrounds one of the league’s best kickers, Brandon Aubrey. The goal is to get a long-term extension done with Aubrey, who appears set to be on track to become the top-paid kicker in the NFL. However, to this point, nothing has been agreed to. Dallas recently placed a second-round tender on Aubrey.

Which, according to Jerry Jones, is more than satisfactory for the time being. Jones revealed as such while speaking with reporters at GM meetings on Tuesday. Getting some kind of deal done is still something Jones wants to get over the finish line, though.

“I’m satisfied short of where we are with him signing the tender offer,” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m satisfied where we are there. …I’m not gonna get into what it would take b/c that’s obviously still subject of a negotiation, but we do have long-term plans (with Aubrey).”

We could still see Aubrey leave the Cowboys if another team is willing to offer him a contract. There would still be a right to match. But if Dallas does not, a second-round pick would be sent back their way ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Not that they are looking to lose Aubrey but at the time of posting, the Cowboys do not own a pick in the second round.

Financially, the second-round tenure is worth around $5.76 million. This would place Aubrey as the third-highest-paid kicker. Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs sits at $6 million, while Kai Fairbairn recently signed a two-year deal worth $13 million with the Houston Texans.

According to Dallas Cowboys website writer Kevin Patra, Aubrey’s camp is reportedly seeking upwards of $10 million per year, which would far surpass either deal. For now, he’ll have to settle on a little more than half of that as free agency commences. Aubrey expects to hear from teams around the league in the meantime as well.

“When you hit that restricted free agency, if you’re not testing the market, then you’re not doing what’s right for you and your family,” Aubrey said. “So you have to do that, if that’s what it comes to.”

Aubrey made 36 of his 42 field goal attempts last season. Range is one of Aubrey’s biggest assets, with every single miss coming from 50+. Meaning, every time the Cowboys were inside the mark, Brian Schotteneheimer had an automatic three points.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report