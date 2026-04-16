It appears as if the NFL’s best kicker, Brandon Aubrey, looks to be on the verge of returning to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2026 season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aubrey has until Friday to sign an offer sheet with another team. If he does, Dallas will have a chance to match it and retain the kicker. However, if he doesn’t, Dallas retains his rights for the 2026 season.

Across Aubrey’s three-year stint in Dallas, he has positioned himself as the best kicker in the league. The three-time All-Pro is 112-127 on field-goal attempts, and is a stellar 77/83 from 49 yards inward. He is also 35/44 from 50-plus yards, and boasts 462 total points.

Cowboys restricted free agent kicker Brandon Aubrey has until Friday to sign an offer sheet with another team; if he doesn’t, Dallas retains his rights for the 2026 season. With time running out and no offer forthcoming, Aubrey now looks destined to remain with Dallas in 2026. pic.twitter.com/eLeWr4bsuk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

All offseason long, Dallas has been working on a deal to extend the St. Louis native.

“I think he’s outstanding,” Jones said about Aubrey, via the team’s official website in late February. “Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. That’s a way of not trying to negotiate with anything I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”

Cowboys placed second-round tender on Aubrey in March

Aubrey did not go the traditional college football route, as he actually played four years of soccer at Notre Dame from 2013-2016. He then played professional soccer from 2017-2017 before latching on with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022. This gave Aubrey a pathway to the NFL, and he has absolutely excelled in just a short time.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey even before the season started,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said in late February. “It’s been a journey, but we haven’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree. Haven’t gotten done, but we’d love to get him done.”

If Aubrey doesn’t sign an offer sheet elsewhere and returns to Dallas without an extension, he will receive his one-year, $5.767 million second-round tender. If he does sign elsewhere and Dallas decides not to match, the Cowboys will receive a second round draft pick from the team that signs Aubrey. However, that now seems unlikely.

By making nearly $5.8 million next season, Aubrey would be positioned as the third-highest paid kicker in the NFL. He would be just behind Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ($6.4 million) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott ($6.0 million).