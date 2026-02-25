The Dallas Cowboys enjoy one of the most advantageous special teams weapons in the league in kicker Brandon Aubrey. And, Aubrey and his agent want the Cowboys to pay handsomely to keep enjoying their advantage, per the latest reporting.

Through three seasons, Aubrey has featured as one of the Cowboys’ most consistent bright spots during a rough patch in Big D. Despite making the playoffs in the former Notre Dame soccer star’s first year, the last two seasons saw no playoff berths for Jerry Jones team. Regardless, Aubrey has held it down for the offense by giving them reliable field goal opportunities nearly anytime the offense manages to pass midfield.

Now, as a free agent in 2026, Aubrey seeks to be paid commensurate with his All-Pro talents and then some.

According to veteran Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr, the Cowboys are offering to make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the league. But the multi-time Pro Bowler desires more than even that, which is holding up the deal.

The Cowboys have an offer on the table that would make Brandon Aubrey the highest paid kicker in the NFL, per source.

As of now he wants more than they offered. That’s partly why a deal has yet to be done — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 24, 2026

For now, it’s unclear how far apart the two sides are or even what the Cowboys’ initial offer is. Per OverTheCap, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker takes the top spot for the highest-paid kicker. No matter how you slice it, he’s clearing the field.

In 2024, Butker signed a four-year deal worth $25.6 million with $17.75 million guaranteed. He tops kickers in average salary per year ($6.4 million), total money ($25.6 million), total guaranteed dollars ($17.75 million), and fully guaranteed cash ($15 million).

Aubrey would likely want to top Butker in every regard, and at least per Hill, the Cowboys agree he should leapfrog Butker into the top spot. But, Aubrey thinks he’s worth even more. And to a certain extent, it’s hard not to see his point of view.

Brandon Aubrey’s prolific start could command top dollar

Since entering the league, Aubrey has made the Pro Bowl three times and been named an All-Pro all three years. The prolific kicker was first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in his last two seasons. He also led the NFL in scoring in 2023. He has hit 88 percent of his field goals in his career, only missing 15 total. He’s missed four extra points for a near 97 percent hit rate.

More important than his overall accuracy is his range. Aubrey has hit 35 of 44 from 50 yards are longer, including a career-long of 65 yards. In fact, Aubrey has hit six of nine field goals from 60 yards or more, which is more than any other kicker by a wide margin.

The Cowboys are also at another disadvantage when it comes to retaining Aubrey. They won’t have the use of their franchise tag, as reports indicate they’ll tag wide receiver George Pickens. If they follow through on tagging Pickens, it’ll limit their negotiating wiggle room with Aubrey, who may be able to walk in free agency if a deal isn’t struck.

The numbers don’t lie. Few kickers have ever existed worth more than Aubrey. And if Dallas wants to keep him, they’ll have to pay him like it.

And then some.