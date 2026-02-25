Drama-filled contract negotiations are nothing new for the Dallas Cowboys. Just maybe not the team’s kicker. Brandon Aubrey reportedly turned down a record-breaking contract for a kicker, instead looking for $10 million. The Cowboys offered $7.5 million per reports, meaning Aubrey would make more than Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aubrey has since come out and refuted the reports through a simple comment. He put “Fake” on the Instagram page of local radio station, 105.3 The Fan, which posted a clip of a conversation regarding the topic. The comment came from Aubrey’s official Instagram account, already gaining some attention from fans.

Of course, there is no further explanation on what has taken place from Aubrey’s end. Todd France is his agent, the same person who represents Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. There is a relationship between the two parties already, doing multiple high-stakes deals for Prescott throughout the year. But France is looking to do something similar for another client of his, who just happens to be a kicker.

“The agent’s job is to ask for the moon,” ESPN’s Todd Archer said on Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan. “And if a team gives it to you, you’ve done your job. Sometimes the moon has to be attainable, and that number seems out there when the highest paid kicker is $6.4 million and you’re coming in right around $10 million.”

Aubrey is a restricted free agent, meaning there are multiple avenues the Cowboys could take to make sure he is on the 2026 roster. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest weapons in the NFL. Dallas certainly wants him, even if Aubrey disputes what has taken place thus far.

Brandon Aubrey among best kickers in NFL since joining league

Since entering the league, Aubrey has made the Pro Bowl three times and been named an All-Pro all three years. The prolific kicker was first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in his last two seasons. He also led the NFL in scoring in 2023. He has hit 88 percent of his field goals in his career, only missing 15 total. He’s missed four extra points for a near 97 percent hit rate.

More important than his overall accuracy is his range. Aubrey has hit 35 of 44 from 50 yards are longer, including a career-long of 65 yards. In fact, Aubrey has hit six of nine field goals from 60 yards or more, which is more than any other kicker by a wide margin.

On3’s Derek Lewis contributed to this report