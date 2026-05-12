Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies forward, dead at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29, his representatives announced on Tuesday. A cause of death has not yet been given.

Shortly after the shocking news was announced, Priority Sports released a statement.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” the statement read. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was a part of his life.

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed. We love you BC.”

Brandon Clarke played seven NBA seasons with Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke played two seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga for the 2018-19 season. That year, Clarke emerged as one of the best players in all of college basketball. He was named a Third Team All-American, along with earning First Team All-WCC and WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors. This led to him being selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Clarke would spend the entirety of his seven-year career in Memphis.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Across Clarke’s tenure in Memphis, the Vancouver native played in 309 career games. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, and was vital in Memphis’ run to the Conference Semifinals in 2022. The 6’8″ forward was able to play in just two games this season, however, as a right calf strain kept him out for most of the season.

Clarke’s final NBA game took place on Dec. 20 in a 130-122 loss to the Washington Wizards. He scored two points in four minutes of action. Rest in peace to Brandon Clarke.