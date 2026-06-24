Brayden Burries drafted by Milwaukee Bucks: Analysis, contract details, more

Arizona guard Brayden Burries was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His pro career can now begin.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Burries was a five-star-plus recruit out of Riverside (Calif.) Roosevelt, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 guard in the class and the No. 10 overall prospect in the class.

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Burries played just one season for the Wildcats, helping them get to the Final Four in 2026. In 39 games, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Burries measured with a 6-foot-6.00 wingspan and a max vertical of 38.5 inches. He also jumped 35 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Philon will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $29.2 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Brayden Burries

On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III broke down Burries ahead of the selection process. He seems to be them total package on offense and defense.

“Brayden Burries put together a strong season at Arizona, filling a role as the secondary playmaker and taking on the scoring role when needed,” Fletcher said. “He also displayed a strong defensive base which could provide him with a solid set of skills to start his career in the rotation.

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw had his own scouting report of Burries as well. This came ahead of his collegiate days at Arizona. Shaw had his eyes on this prospect and knew he could be special.

“Immediately with Brayden Burries you notices the frame,” Shaw said. “He has long arms, positional size, and wide-set shoulders that shows a projectable frame as he continues forward. Burries plays with a good pace, never rushed, and is comfortable on the ball in the half court. While he is not a dynamic paint-touch type, he can get the ball to various spots on the floor. He is an average to solid athlete, but he has good feel on both ends of the court.

“The jump shot is smooth and he is confident I’m off the bounce or the catch with his feet set. Good balance and a consistent follow through. He is older for his grade. The athleticism could be a question long term. He has a high floor as a prospect with a solid game that can fit comfortably as a secondary on ball or off ball at the next level.