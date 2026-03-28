Brazilian influencer breaks silence after swarming Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's car

Brazilian influencer Liz Gutierrez went viral for swarming Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s car Thursday night outside The Bird Street’s Club in West Hollywood.

In the immediate future, Gutierrez’s motives were unknown. She, however, opened up about the incident during an interview with the California Post on Saturday.

“I’m not crazy like people are saying,” Gutierrez said. “I’m doing a project with RedeTV in Brazil where I take on missions. The first mission was to give the Brazil jersey to Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber. I did my best even though her security guard was extremely rude.”

Although Gutierrez failed, she certainly succeeded by going viral for the incident. It took place following the 2026 iHeart Radio Awards, where Swift won seven different awards. A few of these awards included Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Music Video.

“I think that this album (The Life of a Showgirl) probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who’s here tonight,” Swift said following the win for Album of the Year.

Travis Kelce claims Taylor Swift pushed him to return to Kansas City Chiefs

Earlier this month, Kelce announced his return to the Kansas City Chiefs. He credited his fiancé for pushing him to keep going on his NFL journey.

“We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions,” Kelce said of Swift on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.

“Of course that’s motivating. That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée, knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me. Something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done, either.’ I’ve still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice left to play this game.”

Across 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the future Hall of Famer has hauled in 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.