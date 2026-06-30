Brendan Sorsby announces he will not pursue further legal action after NFL Supplemental Draft denial

Brendan Sorsby appears done litigating his future and will instead turn his attention to preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft. The former Texas Tech quarterback announced in a statement released by ESPN’s Tom Pelissero that he will no longer pursue further legal challenges after the NFL denied his petition to enter its supplemental draft last Tuesday.

Sorsby’s statement followed news that the NFL, the NFLPA and Sorsby reached a settlement regarding the league’s denial last week. As part of that agreement, the NFL will allow Sorsby to participate in all non-NFL sanctioned pre-draft events, including the Senior Bowl, pro days and team visits leading into next April’s draft, per Pelissero.

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“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions,” Sorsby’s statement read. “I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.

A statement from Brendan Sorsby, who won’t pursue further legal action or opportunities to play this season, focusing instead on his recovery and preparations for the 2027 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/6o90aqhu7P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2026

“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey — I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft.”

Sorsby’s legal team, led by high-powered antitrust attorney Jeffrey Kessler, previously threatened legal action against the NFL for its denial. Kessler called the move “a violation of the CBA (collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA) and the law.” He then released a statement Tuesday afternoon to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger confirming the decision to withdraw all legal claims was Sorsby’s alone.

Sorsby formally dismissed his legal challenge against the NCAA on June 16, thus making him ineligible to play college football after the NCAA permanently banned him in May due to repeated and admitted violations of its longstanding anti-gambling rules. The withdrawal came after he parted ways with Texas Tech on June 15, exactly one week after a retired Texas state judge granted an injunction that temporarily restored his eligibility.

The 22-year-old Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes.