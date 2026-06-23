Brendan Sorsby attorney releases statement after NFL declines to hold supplemental draft: 'It is a violation of the CBA'

Brendan Sorsby’s attorney Jeffrey Kessler released a statement after the NFL declined to hold a supplemental draft this summer. Sorsby, who was declared ineligible by the NCAA due to his gambling scandal, mutually parted ways with Texas Tech this month to pursue his pro options.

“It is a violation of the CBA and the law,” Kessler told On3’s Pete Nakos. “We will pursue this with the NFLPA immediately.”

The NFL hasn’t held a supplemental draft in the past three years, and the last time a player was selected via the supplemental draft was in 2019 when the Arizona Cardinals selected former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round. The NFL explained its decision to not hold the supplemental draft was already made prior to Sorsby’s petition was received June 16.

Sorsby submitted his petition to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft last Tuesday after a mutual split with Texas Tech despite winning a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban for his past gambling activities on June 8. The injunction sparked widespread pushback throughout the college football world, especially within the Big 12, where league leaders were pressuring the conference to sanction Texas Tech for its plan to play Sorsby in 2026.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” the NFL’s letter to Sorsby read.. “Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Brendan Sorsby’s attorney to fight lack of NFL supplemental draft

The letter went onto say Sorsby avoided the consequences of his actions. As of now, Sorsby is eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft process if he wants to make the league.

“Your Petition does not address these matters,” the letter reads. “Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition. Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts.

“As Commissioner Goodell has emphasized, participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability. By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL Annual Draft.”