Brendan Sorsby to have Pro Day at Carroll High School in Texas

Brendan Sorsby has a Pro Day scheduled for next month after parting ways with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Sorsby’s Pro Day will take place at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, on July 10.

Thamel spoke to Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, who said that the former Texas Tech QB’s lawyers will withdraw the court filing in Texas on Tuesday, and that will make him ineligible. Once that’s done, Sorsby will apply for the NFL supplemental draft in the next 24 hours.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Brendan Sorsby was planning to play for Texas Tech this upcoming season after spending the last two years at Cincinnati. After playing in the spring game, he checked into rehab for a gambling addiction. Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Sorsby placed more than 10,000 wagers dating back to 2022.

NFL teams seem to be interested in Brendan Sorsby

The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible, but he was granted a temporary injunction by a Texas judge on June 8, meaning he could play for the Red Raiders in 2026. This led to backlash from other teams and a majority of media members, and the Big 12 filed for a federal injunction on Monday for the right to discipline Sorsby.

If Sorsby becomes eligible for the supplemental draft, it’s likely multiple teams will bid for him. ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said the 22-year-old is “worth a second-round pick in the supplemental draft.”

“An excellent easy thrower with the ability to make every throw,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “Big, good athlete, can go off schedule, can rush for touchdowns in short-yardage or goal-line situations. Lots of highlights. Would like more consistency, but a first-round talent for sure.”

In 2025, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions for Cincinnati. Texas Tech added him to the roster this offseason so he could help the team make a run at a national title. Last year, Texas Tech won the Big 12 and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.