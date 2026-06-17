Brent Crews named Christopher Bell standby driver at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego

The potential replacement driver for Christopher Bell should he run into issues driving with a fractured wrist at San Diego Naval Base Coronado has been announced. Brent Crews will be on standby ready to hop into the No. 20 car if needed, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Crews, who is set to race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, has been granted an exception by NASCAR. Drivers are supposed to be limited to driving at Naval Base Coronado in only one series, but a few exceptions have been made.

Austin Hill is another exception. He will race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and then pilot the No. 33 Cup Series car, filling in for the late Kyle Busch.

But for Christopher Bell, the weekend will certainly be an interesting one. He made it through the full race at Pocono and even had a chance for a top-five finish last weekend before ultimately running out of fuel in the final laps.

He raced with a modified steering wheel, shaved down on the left side a bit to accommodate the cast on his left hand. The Amazon Prime broadcast reported that he could have a modified cast for future races, like this weekend at San Diego.

Bell suffered the fractured wrist in a hard wreck into the outside wall at Michigan. His car was rocked by Chase Elliott losing grip on the track and slamming into his door, sending him careening into the wall.

It was the hardest hit in the Next Gen era, NASCAR confirmed. Luckily, Christopher Bell’s primary injury was the wrist. He did not suffer a concussion or other head-related trauma.

Whether he can fully compete at Naval Base Coronado remains to be seen. The road course will require significantly more hand work on the steering wheel than Pocono did, which could push Bell to the limits.

Should he need relief, Brent Crews will take over. As long as Christopher Bell starts in the car as the race goes green, any points the car earns in the race, even if he is replaced mid-race, will count in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Crews has not yet raced in a Cup Series event. However, he has been excellent at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this year. He put together four straight top-five finishes on the Bristol to Texas stretch, while he has had back-to-back runner-up finishes at Nashville and Pocono coming into this weekend.