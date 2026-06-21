Brent Crews replaces Christopher Bell during NASCAR Cup race at San Diego

Brent Crews has replaced Christopher Bell during the NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego on Sunday. The switch happened during the first caution, which was planned as Bell is recovering from an injured wrist.

Bell suffered the injury after a crash at Michigan International Speedway two weeks ago. The veteran Cup Series driver will not get stage points for the San Diego race but will get the points for the finish, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

On Friday, Bell said that he planned to go the full distance for the road-course race. “I don’t know, that’s going to be a decision that we weigh out as it unfolds,” Bell said, per Zack Albert of NASCAR.com. “So we haven’t made the decision yet, and yeah, I think it’s gonna be a game-time decision.”

With Crews replacing Bell on Sunday, he has made his debut in the Cup Series. However, this is not how he wanted to start his Cup Series career.

Brent Crews discusses competing against Christopher Bell

“Yeah, it sucks for sure, but lucky enough to be able to be friends with Christopher for a while now,” Crews told NASCAR.com before Friday’s first practice. “We’ve raced a whole lot of dirt racing together and stuff like that, so being able to just kind of be around and shadow him a little bit more has been cool. I fit in the seat, so hopefully Christopher will be able to be all right and dig through it with his wrist, obviously having those issues. He’s extremely tough, so I think he is going to be just fine, but I’ll be ready if need be.”

Crews has shown a lot of promise in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Truck Series. He has competed in 14 O’Reilly races this year and has earned eight top-10 finishes. Crews has also raced in 11 Truck races in his career and has finished in the top 10 four times.

I really think that this is the perfect scenario for Brent, coming to a race track where it’s an equal playing field for everybody,” Bell said. “He’s obviously an amazing road-course racer.”