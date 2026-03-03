Brent Crews sheds light on Corey Day after latest controversy, this time with Connor Zilisch at COTA

Another week, another controversial incident involving Corey Day in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. That’s led to major conversation throughout the garage.

Contact between Day and Connor Zilisch at COTA knocked Zilisch out of contention while running near the front, and frustration around the Hendrick Motorsports development driver continued to build. But on Door Bumper Clear, fellow young driver Brent Crews offered a layered perspective on Day’s struggles, one that blends accountability with understanding.

“I grew up racing him in the dirt side of things where he’s really comfortable,” Crews said. “Corey was like the cleanest guy in the dirt because he was comfortable. He didn’t tear stuff up. He didn’t do any of that.”

That version of Day, where he was polished and in control, hasn’t consistently shown up on asphalt. Instead, the 19-year-old rookie has now been involved in controversial contact three straight weekends, including spins at Atlanta and the late-race incident with Zilisch in Austin.

Crews acknowledged the frustration from competitors: “Not to give him too much sympathy, because obviously he’s made a lot of mistakes,” Crews added. “But it is his rookie year.

“He’s racing for Hendrick. He’s their prodigy that they haven’t had in a long time. All this pressure is being put on him to go out there and perform on asphalt where he’s never done before.”

Alas, that’s the crux of the issue. Day was a dirt phenom, winning major races and earning the backing of stars like Kyle Larson. But his asphalt résumé is thin, with just a couple late-model starts and a handful of ARCA races before being thrust into high-profile NASCAR equipment.

“He grew up a dirt kid,” Crews explained. “He has very limited asphalt starts. He’s got a lot of pressure to be the next Hendrick guy. He’s making a ton of mistakes and, as a driver racing against him, it is very frustrating.”

Elsewhere, Denny Hamlin also recently questioned how long the “experiment” continues if the incidents pile up. Ryan Sieg has already voiced anger. Zilisch labeled Day an “absolute hack” after COTA. The garage is noticing.

Still, Crews doesn’t believe the mistakes are malicious: “I don’t think he’s going out there for the race and is like, let’s see how many guys I can hit,” Crews added. “I know he’s not going out there thinking that. I’m sure in his head he’s just thinking how bad he’s got to go run top five or go get a win.”

That urgency, combined with inexperience, can be combustible. Especially in top-tier equipment where expectations are immediate: “It’s tough,” Crews admitted. “A part of me has a lot of sympathy, but also a part of it is like, he just has to calm down a little bit.”

All told, it may ultimately be the balancing act for Day. The talent is undeniable. The dirt résumé proves that. But on asphalt, in Hendrick-backed rides? The margin for error is razor thin.

For now, patience may exist with Day. But as the season progresses, results and reduced mistakes will have to follow, or else his time in NASCAR could be short.