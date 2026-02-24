Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach gave an update on Travis Kelce‘s future with the team. While speaking to reporters at the Combine, Veach said that the Chiefs are taking a “different approach” with Kelce, preparing for every scenario.

“Travis is the best,” Brett Veach said. “He’s an icon… We’ll just let that process play out.” Veach then said that talks with Kelce are different than what they would have with a younger player.

“Travis has done everything, he’s accomplished everything, he’s about to get married, he’s got a lot going on,” he said. “…You need some sort of deadline timeline, but at the same time, it’s Travis Kelce. We’re going to just continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends.”

When the 2025 season ended, Travis Kelce, who has been with the Chiefs for 13 years, said he was uncertain about his future. The superstar tight end did say that he will make a decision for next season by early March, before free agency begins.

Andy Reid shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce

Veach’s comments about Kelce came shortly after head coach Andy Reid spoke about him during a news conference. “There is communication,” Reid said of talks with Kelce, per Nate Taylor of ESPN. “That’s the main thing. I’ve said this before: As long as there’s communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Travis is.”

Kelce is set to become a free agent in March. In 2025, the 36-year-old finished with 76 receptions, 851 yards, and five touchdowns, and that made him Kansas City’s leading receiver.

Kelce could likely return after the Chiefs finished the 2025 season with a 6-11 record. It was the first time the Chiefs missed the playoffs since the 2014 season.

That said, Kelce has nothing else to prove as a player. During his time in Kansas City, the Ohio native has played in five Super Bowls and won three of them. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times, selected to the All-Pro Team seven times, and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.