Brexton Busch earns top-10 finish in first race after Kyle Busch's death

Brexton Busch, the 11-year-old son of the late Kyle Busch, has returned to racing. On Monday night, Brexton Busch competed in the Young Lions division of the CookOut Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway and finished sixth, per USA Today.

Busch was racing in a neon green No. 18, the same number his father won two NASCAR Cup Series championships for Joe Gibbs Racing. He started the race in 13th and pushed to sixth after avoiding a crash earlier in the race.

Brexton Busch finishes sixth in his first race of the Summer Shootout at Charlotte



Case James was the winner in the Young Lions feature with a late race pass on Landon Thrasher pic.twitter.com/DCRhJyk9bz — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) June 9, 2026

This was Brexton’s first race since the death of his father on May 21. The younger Busch has been racing since the age of six and has won 48 competitions in multiple disciplines of racing. Monday night’s race was a Legends Car Series race, and the cars are designed to look similar to cars in the 1930s on a five-eighths scale. The vehicles can go as fast as 140 miles per hour.

Richard Childress saving Kyle Busch’s No. 8 for Brexton

On Brexton’s car, he had a decal that read No. 51, the number Kyle Busch used in Truck Series and Legends cars. The car also read “Rowdy 1985-2026.”

It’s too early to tell if Brexton will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series when he’s older. But Richard Childress, Kyle Busch’s boss, said the No. 8 car is reserved for Brexton if he wants to use it, whether he drives for Richard Childress Racing or not.

“I think just showing him the respect and trying not to put more pressure on him, just like Dale Earnhardt Jr.,” Childress said when asked what might set up Brexton Busch for success, per Zack Albert of NASCAR.com. “I think that he’s got a great future. That kid can drive a race car. Personally and mentally, watching him last Tuesday (during a private memorial) was incredible. He’s just a bright young man and a great little race car driver. He’ll carry the Busch legacy for many years to come.”

Along with winning two NASCAR Cup Series titles, Kyle Busch won 63 Cup Series races in his career. He also won 102 races in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 races in the NASCAR Truck Series.