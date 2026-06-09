Brexton Busch serves as honorary starter as grandfather, Tom Busch, drives following missing man formation at CookOut Summer Shootout

One day after returning to the racetrack for the CookOut Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Brexton Busch had the chance to take part in a special tribute to his late father, Kyle Busch. He was the honorary starter for the Masters Division race, which would have featured his father.

Before the race, the field ran a missing man formation, then was led by Tom Busch, the father of Kyle Busch and the grandfather of Brexton Busch. He drove the signature No. 51 Busch car.

After Tom Busch took the green flag, waved by Brexton Busch, he took an honorary lap by himself in the No. 51 car. Then he headed to the garage as Brexton waved the double checkered flags.

You can view the touching moment below. Fans cheered their approval.

Tom Busch, father of Kyle Busch, leads the field for an honorary lap in the No. 51 as @brextonbusch waves the green and checkered flags. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6bGWSFr4RM — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) June 9, 2026

Brexton Busch competes in Summer Shootout

On Monday night, Brexton Busch competed in the Young Lions division of the CookOut Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway and finished sixth, per USA Today. He showed off some impressive handling of the vehicle.

Busch was racing in a neon green No. 18, the same number his father won two NASCAR Cup Series championships in for Joe Gibbs Racing. He started the race in 13th and pushed to sixth after avoiding a crash late in the race.

Showing off some slick driving, Brexton Busch darted to the outside when he sensed contact coming inside him with about four laps to go. He avoided the wreck and moved from ninth to sixth as a result.

This was Brexton’s first race since the death of his father on May 21. The younger Busch has been racing since the age of six and has won 48 competitions in multiple disciplines of racing. Monday night’s race was a Legends Car Series race, and the cars are designed to look similar to cars in the 1930s on a five-eighths scale. The vehicles can go as fast as 140 miles per hour.