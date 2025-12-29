An NFL insider just gave an interesting update on Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores potentially joining the Dallas Cowboys. On NBC’s Football Night in America, Mike Florio said the Dallas Cowboys could try to sign Flores if he doesn’t return to the Vikings next season.

“I spoke to a wide variety of high-level sources yesterday, just to get a feel for what his candidacy will be this time around,” Florio said. “The sense is the defensive scheme is good enough to get him interviews. The question is, when you consider his 3 years with the Miami Dolphins didn’t go well, didn’t end well. There’s still a lawsuit pending, 4 years later, against the league, the Dolphins, and three other teams, so a lot of factors to sift through in determining whether he’s ready to be a head coach again.

“Meanwhile, his contract in Minnesota is about to expire. The Vikings are trying to get it extended. If he would essentially become a free agent, keep an eye on a team like the Dallas Cowboys to maybe try to lure him down to Texas to fix their defense.”

Can Brian Flores turn the Cowboys’ defense around?

Brian Flores has been the Vikings’ defensive coordinator since 2023. Heading into Week 17 of this season, the Vikings ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense (292.7 yards per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.6 points per game). In contrast, the Cowboys’ defense, led by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, ranks 30th in total defense (376.8) and last in scoring (29.5).

After the Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Chargers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Eberflus and his future with the Cowboys. “I might not couch it as difficult. It’s certainly something that we have to do. And that is to look at the entire year and look at what our options are, and how to correct it so we’re not here at the same time next year,” Jones said, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official website. “Now, that’s not uncommon to evaluate at this time of the year — your entire coaching staff. And, obviously, the target is on him because of our statistical, as well as actual play on the defensive side of the ball, but that goes with it.”