With what’s considered a top-heavy quarterback class, Carson Beck presents an interesting case to scouts. He brings plenty of experience from both Georgia and Miami, which is why former LSU coach Brian Kelly sees potential as he heads to the NFL Draft.

Beck spent six years in college football, including a COVID year and a redshirt season. He had a huge junior season in 2023 with 3,941 pass yards and 24 touchdowns, but had an up-and-down go in 2024. Although he set a career-high with 28 touchdowns, he threw for 3,485 yards and an SEC-leading 12 interceptions.

Then, at Miami, Beck helped lead the Hurricanes to the national title game as he threw for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns, to 12 picks. It seemed like he saw it all at the college level, which is why Kelly said Beck has an opportunity once he gets to the NFL.

"[Carson Beck] is a mature guy that's going to find his way."@CoachBrianKelly thinks Carson Beck has potential to be a reliable quarterback in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/4kt44CWBvb — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 14, 2026

“Listen, there’s a range of opinions about Carson,” Kelly said Tuesday on CBS Sports Network’s Inside College Football. “But I think the one thing that we hit on early is, in this NFL, we are getting players that have gone through the wringer. They have seen it all.

“There’s nothing that he hasn’t gone through – the good and the bad. I think you’re getting a mature guy that can make your roster and if you’ve got to plug him in, he’s going to play for you. That’s why I think he is an intriguing player in this draft.”

Brian Kelly: Carson Beck will have ‘credibility’ in NFL

Notably, Carson Beck played in some big games throughout his college career. He was a backup on both of Georgia’s national title teams and led the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship in 2023 and 2024. Then, at Miami, the Hurricanes made an impressive run to the national championship.

That high-level experience is important as Beck prepares for the NFL. To Brian Kelly, it’s especially key to how his future teammates will respect him. Those big games are a big part of Beck’s college resume, and Kelly said teams will know that.

“The moment’s not going to be too big for him,” Kelly said. “He’s going to walk into a locker room and he has some credibility, in terms of what he’s done. But I just think he’s a mature guy that’s going to find his way to come in and help a football team.”