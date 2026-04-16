Jeremiyah Love is expected to be the first running back taken off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft next week. However, the debate begins when discussing where he’ll eventually land.

Many expect him to be selected in the top 10 — certainly the first-round. To Brian Kelly, the former longtime Notre Dame head coach who most recently spent the past four seasons at LSU, he believes Love should go within the top top three.

“You can make the case that he’s going to change the locker room in the way that he comes to work every day,” Kelly said during Inside College Football on CBS Sports Network. “He’s in a unique blend as a player. I think what we’ve all talked about that is his speed, his toughness, all of those things, catching the ball out of the backfield. I just think he changes the temperature of the room.

“When he walks in, that locker room begins to change. And some of these (teams) that are picking second, third (overall), they need to change the temperature in that locker room.”

The culture he brings to the locker room is something that can’t be measured. It just so happens that his measurables check every box for a prospect at the running back position.

This past season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 attempts — which was good for 6.9 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.

His speed was on full display in February during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The 6-foot, 214-pound tailback ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, second most among running backs.

If Kelly is correct in projecting him top three — that would make him the first running back drafted in the top three since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants in 2018. Bijan Robinson (No. 8 in 2023) and Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 in 2025) have been the closest to matching Barkley over that stretch.

As for the teams selecting No. 2 and No. 3 overall, that would be the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. Many mock drafts project both teams looking for their next EDGE rusher or linebacker to build their defense around.

As for their respective running back rooms, the Jets have Breece Hall, a former second-round pick, who is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career. For the Cardinals, they re-signed veteran running back James Conner who had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before missing most of the season with an ankle injury.

While it appears these teams have bodies at the running back position, Kelly’s sentiment remains — draft Jeremiyah Love and your team will be better for it. Love isn’t expected to have to wait long to know which team will draft him when the event gets underway on April 23.