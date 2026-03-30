Brian Schottenheimer reveals Dak Prescott's mental state following split with fiancée

Dak Prescott is in a good place mentally following his breakup with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, per Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Dak and I have had a ton of conversations,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s in a really good spot. Obviously what he’s dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can.”

Prescott and Ramos reportedly broke up earlier this month. The news came a month out from their planned wedding date.

According to TMZ, the couple’s relationship “had been rocky behind the scenes for months.” They reported that the relationship culminated in a massive argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. Ramos is the one who called it off, per TMZ. It’s unclear what caused the argument or the events that led up to it.

Their “relationship is beyond repair” and the two plan on co-parenting their two children moving forward. Their kids are 2 years old and 10 month, respectively.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” a joint statement read. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Prescott and Ramos went public with their relationship in 2023 with the Cowboys star proposing in Oct. 2024. He proposed to her with a 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The proposal came less than two months after Prescott signed his $240 million, four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the same contract the Cowboys restructured alongside guard Tyler Smith, to help create $47 million in salary cap space before free agency.

However, the Cowboys missed out on DE Maxx Crosby, amid a big trade saga with the Raiders star. Initially traded to the Baltimore Ravens, it was rescinded after a failed physical. Dallas was reportedly very interested, ironically considering their Micah Parsons saga last season.

Prescott will return to the field this summer as he looks to help lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2023 season. Prescott was injured midway through the 2024 season before the Cowboys finished 7-9-1 during his comeback season.

Barkley Truax contributed to this report