Brock Lesnar makes surprise return to WWE Raw after hinting retirement at WrestleMania 42

It looks like Brock Lesnar is not retiring from WWE anytime soon. On WWE Raw Monday night, Lesnar made a surprise appearance and hit Oba Femi with multiple F-5s.

This was the first time Lesnar appeared on TV since losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42 one month ago. After the loss, the 48-year-old left his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring, hinting at his retirement from WWE.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Lesnar was also seen crying and hugging his longtime friend and advocate, Paul Heyman. It was rumored that Lesnar was going to retire at August’s SummerSlam event, which takes place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As for now, it looks like the feud between Lesnar and Femi will continue. When Femi won at WrestleMania, it was considered a passing of the torch, as Lesnar had been a dominant figure in WWE for the last 20-plus years.

Lesnar returned to WWE in August 2025 after being away for two years. In March, the 10-time world champion spoke to the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast about being away from the company.

Brock Lesnar talks about his ‘short’ return to WWE

“I went back to work so I could feed my kids,” Lesnar said, per Wrestling Inc. “You guys should see my grocery bill. So yeah…no, I left the company years ago. And I’m grateful that I’m back for a short time here. I’m really grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve had in my life.”

Lesnar also talked about not being the guy fans see in the ring. “People see the entertainment Brock Lesnar, and they think that that’s who I am, but it’s not who I am,” he said, per Cageside Seats. “And I don’t let people into my circle enough to know. It’s been a mystique for a long time. But I’m still — I can be an asshole when I want to be.”

Along with being a 10-time world champion, Lesnar won the King of the Ring in 2002 and is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He has also had success in the mixed martial arts world, posting a 5-3 record and winning the UFC Heavyweight championship in 2008.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this story.