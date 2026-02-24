Brock Lesnar’s plan for WrestleMania 42 have been revealed. The Beast Incarnate will host an open challenge, his advocate, Paul Heyman revealed on Monday Night RAW.

Monday was Lesnar’s first appearance in a WWE ring since the Royal Rumble Jan. 31 in Saudi Arabia. Now, it appears that the former undisputed WWE champion is skipping Saturday’s Elimination Chamber and setting his sights right for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Will ANYONE answer Brock Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania? 🤔@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/dKXsB2t9Na — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

“Who will fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?” Paul Heyman asked in a promo on RAW. “I don’t have a prediction. I don’t even have a spoiler for you, because when Brock Lesnar and I walked through that locker room, there wasn’t one person that was man enough, that I could identify, that would step up and take the ass kicking of biblical proportions that await them at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar. … All that man has to do is come down that aisle and get up in the face of Brock Lesnar.”

It’s certainly an interesting spot for Lesnar, who has headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year on five occasions (WrestleMania 19, 31, 34, 36 and 38). He also ended the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at the grandaddy of them all in 2014.

With Lesnar’s part-time schedule, however, WWE hasn’t placed him in any storylines of substance as WrestleMania season ramps up. Utilizing the open challenge gimmick is an easy way for Triple H and company get one of their most recognizable stars on the marquee without having to work an entire program from now until then.

Still, WWE announced during the promo that Lesnar will be appearing on five episodes of Monday Night Raw in a row before WrestleMania 42. As it stands, Lesnar is booked for the following RAW’s: March 16 (San Antonio), March 23 (Boston), March 30 (NYC), April 6 (Houston) and April 13 (Sacramento) before the two-day event on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026. That means Lesnar won’t be seen on WWE television for three more weeks.

It’ll be Lesnar’s first WrestleMania since facing Omos during WrestleMania 39 via F-5. This year’s appearance will be his 13th at the show of all show’s overall.