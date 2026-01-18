Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers was a splattering from the beginning, as Seattle blew out San Francisco 41-6 en route to its first NFC Championship Game since 2014.

As play drew to a close, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was visibly emotional on the sideline. Purdy completed 15/27 passes for 140 yards with one interception in the loss. Per the FOX broadcast, Purdy ran 413 yards on 33 drop backs.

Brock Purdy emotional as the 49ers trail the Seahawks in the playoffs 💔



Seattle jumped out to an immediate lead, as kick returner Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kick-off 95 yards for a touchdown. The 49ers responded by failing to convert on 4th & 1 from the Seattle 40-yard-line, and fumbled on their own 43-yard-line on their next possession. By the time San Francisco started its third drive of the night, it already trailed 17-0.

The vaunted Seahawks defense, self titled ‘The Dark Side’, absolutely dominated Saturday night’s game. The 49ers totaled just 236 total yards and gave the ball away three times, losing the turnover battle 3-0. They were just 6/12 on third down conversions, and 0/3 on fourth down conversions. In short, it was a disastrous night for the Niners, who saw their season come to an end.

Seattle will host Chicago/Los Angeles Rams in NFC Championship Game

Thanks to the dominant win, the Seattle Seahawks will host the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Divisional Game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who passed for 124 yards and one touchdown in the win, gave an in injury update and discussed the win postgame.

“I feel good,” Darnold said. “Once I got going, I felt really good, and it was no problem.” Darnold was listed as questionable this week after dealing with an oblique injury, but he certainly did not look limited Saturday night.

“That opening kickoff was unbelievable,” Darnold continued. “The offensive line, the receivers, tight ends, running backs, everybody was doing their job. Obviously, the running backs and then the receivers, stepped up in the passing game.”

Darnold signed a three year, $100 million contract with the Seahawks prior to the season, and that investment has worked like a charm for the organization. With a win in the NFC Championship Game, Seattle would clinch its first Super Bowl berth since 2014, when it fell to the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.