Broderick Jones injury update: Steelers LT suffers neck setback, status for training camp uncertain

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be facing a major concern along the offensive line heading into the 2026 season. According to Tom Pelissero, left tackle Broderick Jones has suffered a setback related to the neck injury he sustained during the 2025 campaign.

The former first-round pick out of Georgia is scheduled to undergo further evaluation this week, which will determine whether he’ll be ready for training camp, or even the start of the regular season.

It’s a troubling development for a player who had appeared to be trending in the right direction. Jones was recently seen participating in voluntary offseason workouts, signaling optimism that he was nearing a full return. Now, that timeline is very much in question.

Moreover, Jones originally suffered the injury during a game against the Chicago Bears last season, and while details have remained limited, any setback involving a neck issue is bound to raise concern. Especially for a player tasked with protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

That’s where this news becomes even more significant. The Steelers’ offseason has already been defined by uncertainty at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers still weighing his future, Pittsburgh has been actively evaluating its options ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The team recently hosted former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar for a pre-draft visit, further highlighting just how fluid the situation remains. Whoever lines up under center this fall, whether it’s a veteran like Rodgers or a rookie, will need stability up front.

Jones, a cornerstone piece of the offensive line, was expected to be a key part of that equation. His size and athleticism have long made him a foundational building block for the franchise.

Now, there’s at least some doubt. If Jones is forced to miss time, it could create a ripple effect across the entire offense.

The Steelers would not only need to find a replacement at left tackle, but also adjust protection schemes and potentially limit what they can do offensively early in the season. For a team already navigating a pivotal offseason, that’s far from ideal.

At this point, much will depend on the results of Jones’ upcoming evaluation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Until then, the Steelers are left in a holding pattern, hoping their starting left tackle can get back on track, while preparing for the possibility that he might not be ready when they need him most.