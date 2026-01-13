One week following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to CM Punk, Bron Breakker has found himself suspended indefinitely from Monday Night Raw. This comes after an explosive segment that featured Breakker attacking Raw GM Adam Pearce.

Despite ordering Paul Heyman to keep Breakker from ringside, it was inevitable he would defy these orders. Rushing down the ramp from the back during a tag match featuring Penta and Dragon Lee, and Breakker’s partners from ‘The Vision,’ Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, Breakker speared Dragon Lee and caused the match to get thrown out. He did the same with Penta in the ring.

A defiant Adam Pearce, Raw’s general manager, attempted to stop the assault before it could go any further. In the ring, Pearce turned him around and got in Breakker’s face, to which Breakker responded by grabbing Pearce by the shirt, flinging into the corner as fans in Düsseldorf, Germany barked along to the shocking moment.

Reed, Thoery, Logan Paul and Paul Heyman pulled Breakker back from Pearce, and the Raw GM didn’t let up. He followed the group up the ramp before the cameras cut away. After the break, Breakker was shown walking alone backstage for a moment before Pearce tracked him down to lay down the law.

Pearce’s suspension on Breakker garnered a strong reaction from the German crowd, who were reacting well to everything he was doing throughout the segment. After Breakker was ushered away by his Vision teammates, Paul Heyman shared a message that set Pearce off even more.

“That was a very big mistake,” Heyman said. “… Mr. Pearce, Mr. General Manager, respectfully, from my vantage point, you put your hands on him first.”

A sort of reverse trap laid out by Heyman before the segment cut to black. Pearce stared off as if he realized he might actually have made a mistake by throwing down the hammer at Breakker.

Indefinite suspensions in WWE are a way for writers to enhance the current storyline on screen. Breakker appears to be the next big thing within the company, and to further his bad ass heel character and re-establish him after the world title loss — Breakker needed something in kayfabe to re-legitimize himself. Based on the reaction from the crowd, WWE appears to have pulled it off.

How long this suspension lasts remains to be seen. Before winning the WWE Championship last Friday, Drew McIntyre was suspended indefinitely in November for putting his hands on a referee. He returned the following week in storyline, and it’s hard to believe WWE would like one of their brightest young stars off TV for too long.