WWE Superstar Bron Breakker is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of action for at least a month. According to PWInsider, Breakker recently underwent surgery on a hernia. The former Kennesaw State running back was injured during last Monday’s Raw when he flipped the table over.

PWInsider also reported that Breakker is off the road while he recovers from surgery. There is no official timetable for his return, but a full recovery from a hernia repair surgery normally takes about four to six weeks.

Bron Breakker hasn’t had a great start to 2026. In the Royal Rumble match in January, Breakker was the No. 2 entrant and was shockingly eliminated when a masked man attacked him and the No. 1 entrant, Oba Femi, threw him out of the ring.

Breakker has emerged as one of the top young stars in WWE after joining the company in 2021. He started at NXT and won the NXT Championship twice. Breakker joined the main roster in February 2024 and has won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

Bron Breakker talks about working with Paul Heyman

In 2025, Breakker joined the stable, The Vision, which also features Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and their manager, Paul Heyman. In a recent interview with Tyler Treese of ComingSoon.Net, Breakker revealed the biggest lesson he has learned from Heyman, who is a WWE Hall of Famer.

“I don’t think there’s one thing that I could really say. Just because he helped me with everything,” Breakker said. “My entire presentation as a whole, Paul and I have been critically diving into detailing what that’s gonna look like. Everything that I’ve done in recent months has sort of been like in the queue, just waiting for me to show the world that I can do what I can do, what I’m capable of.

“That’s why the promos and everything, as of recent, have ramped up a lot because I’ve always been able to do that stuff. [I’ve] always been capable, but the opportunity hasn’t presented itself until now. And this is me, this is authentic me, this isn’t me trying to pretend to be something else or trying to pretend to say something in someone else’s words. This is me, and it shows up clearly.”