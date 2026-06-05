Broncos LB Jonathan Cooper arrested, jailed on domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night, TMZ reported on Friday. Cooper, who remains in custody as of mid-day Friday, is being held on two counts of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief.

TMZ reported that Cooper was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 A.M., and will go before a judge Friday morning. Cooper has another hearing already set for Monday.

The Ohio State alum was heading towards his sixth season with the Denver Broncos, prior to the arrest. He signed a signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Denver in Nov. 2024. Across the first five seasons of his career (81 games), Cooper has compiled 266 tackles, 33 TFL, and 31.5 sacks. He was a standout in Columbus under head coach Ryan Day, as he was named a Second Team All-American and a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

This is a developing story…