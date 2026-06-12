Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper arrested on four additional charges after not guilty plea on domestic violence

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper’s legal troubles have escalated. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Cooper was arrested again Thursday night by Parker police and booked into the Douglas County Jail after allegedly violating a protection order stemming from his initial arrest earlier this month.

Klis reported Cooper faces four additional charges, including two domestic violence-related charges, one harassment charge based on repeated phone calls and one charge for violating the protection order. Cooper was booked at 10:07 p.m. local time and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Following the latest arrest, the Broncos issued a statement: “We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the organization said.

The new developments come just days after Cooper entered a not guilty plea in connection with his original domestic violence and criminal mischief charges.

According to TMZ Sports, Cooper appeared in a Douglas County courtroom earlier this week alongside attorney Harvey Steinberg. During the hearing, Steinberg entered the not guilty plea on behalf of the former Ohio State standout and requested a swift resolution to the case. A motion hearing had previously been scheduled for next month.

Moreover, the initial incident involved Cooper and his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen. According to reports, the altercation stemmed from suspicions of infidelity and escalated into a physical confrontation.

TMZ previously reported that Fiegen told police Cooper lifted her by the neck and pushed her to the ground. Cooper, meanwhile, claimed he used his neck to brace against Fiegen while attempting to prevent her from taking his cellphone.

Authorities said Cooper admitted to biting and damaging Fiegen’s phone during the dispute. Both Cooper and Fiegen were arrested on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Following his first arrest, Cooper posted a public apology on Instagram: “I realize posting a Bible quote right after something very serious happens does not mean everything is okay,” Cooper wrote. “I apologize to my family, to my friends and my community … and so many others.” He later added: “Sincerely I apologize. This situation is not who I am.”

The NFL and Broncos have both been monitoring the situation. Prior to Thursday night’s arrest, Denver said it was gathering information regarding the matter.

Cooper is entering his sixth NFL season after signing a four-year, $60 million extension with the Broncos in 2024. Since entering the league, he has totaled 266 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks across 81 career games.

A former Ohio State standout under Ryan Day, Cooper earned Second-Team All-America honors in 2020 before becoming a seventh-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the legal process ongoing and additional charges now filed, Cooper’s status for the 2026 season remains uncertain. Time will tell if he returns to Denver.