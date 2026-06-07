Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper issues apology after arrest on domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper posted a series of Instagram story posts in light of his arrest Thursday night. Cooper was arrested on charges of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief.

Cooper’s girlfriend was also arrested on criminal mischief/domestic violence charges, according to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, who said “the incident centered around girlfriend trying to get Cooper’s cell phone and him wanting to keep it, according to affidavit.” TMZ reported that Cooper was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 am MT, and was set to go before a judge Friday morning. He has another hearing set for Monday.

You can see Cooper’s posts in the tweet below, via the Denver Post’s Luca Evans. He posted a highlighted bible verse as well as a written statement.

#Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper with a Bible verse and series of IG story posts tonight after his arrest Thursday night.



“I apologize to my family to my friends and my community … And so many others.” pic.twitter.com/rqjBRsQ4wy — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 7, 2026

“I realize posting a bible quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay,” Cooper wrote. “I apologize to my friends and my community… and so many others.”

It should be noted the Instagram stories were no longer available during the writing of this story, signaling they were deleted. However, Cooper eventually reposted the same images minutes later. In the final image, he added more text around the cross emoji: “Sincerely, I apologize. This is situation is not who I am.”

The Ohio State alum is entering his sixth season with the Broncos, and signed a signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Denver in November 2024. Across the first five seasons of his career, he has compiled 266 tackles, 33 TFL, and 31.5 sacks in 81 games.

Cooper was a standout in Columbus under head coach Ryan Day. He was a Second Team All-American and a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

Cooper’s arrest comes just over a week after Green Bay Packers All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on five charges. The charges included three charges of domestic abuse – battery, damage to property and disorderly conduct – as well as intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation.

As far as Cooper is concerned, the Denver Broncos, as well as the NFL, acknowledged the incident. The franchise said said it is “aware of the matter and gathering more information.”

Daniel Hager contributed to this report