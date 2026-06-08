Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper pleads not guilty following domestic violence arrest

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has officially entered a not guilty plea following his arrest last week on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges.

According to TMZ Sports, Cooper appeared in a Douglas County courtroom on Monday alongside attorney Harvey Steinberg. During the brief hearing, Steinberg entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the former Ohio State standout, along with requesting a quick resolution to the case, so Cooper could return his focus to football.

Meanwhile, Cooper did not speak during the hearing. A motion hearing has been scheduled for next month.

The arrest stemmed from an incident involving Cooper and his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, late Thursday night. According to reports, the altercation began amid suspicions of infidelity and escalated into a physical confrontation.

TMZ reported that Fiegen told police Cooper lifted her by the neck and pushed her to the ground. Meanwhile, Cooper claimed he used his neck to brace against Fiegen in an effort to prevent her from taking his cellphone.

Authorities said Cooper admitted to biting and damaging Fiegen’s phone during the dispute. Both Cooper and Fiegen were arrested and booked on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence.

Following the incident, Cooper posted a series of messages to Instagram, including highlighted scripture and a public apology: “I realize posting a Bible quote right after something very serious happens does not mean everything is okay,” Cooper wrote. “I apologize to my family, to my friends and my community … and so many others.” He later added: “Sincerely I apologize. This situation is not who I am.”

The Broncos acknowledged the matter shortly after Cooper’s arrest: “We are aware of the matter and gathering more information,” the organization said in a statement.

Additionally, the NFL has also been made aware of the situation. Cooper is entering his sixth season with Denver after signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension in November 2024. Since entering the league, he has appeared in 81 games while recording 266 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks.

Before reaching the NFL, Cooper starred at Ohio State under Ryan Day. During his final season with the Buckeyes in 2020, he earned Second-Team All-America honors and was named Third-Team All-Big Ten.

As the legal process continues, Cooper’s availability for the upcoming NFL season remains uncertain pending any league discipline and the outcome of the case. Time will tell what’s next for him.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.