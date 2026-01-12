On Monday afternoon the PGA Tour announced that it has created a new “Returning Member Program” for golfers who have been on other tours like LIV. Brooks Koepka has taken advantage of it and will return to the PGA Tour in 2026.

Koepka announced his return on social media at the same time as PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp posted a letter to Twitter. His return will apparently come with consequences, though.

“On December 23, 2025, Brooks Koepka notified the PGA Tour that his previous affiliation had concluded, and he subsequently applied for reinstatement of Tour membership,” Rolapp wrote. “This prompted our boards to evaluate how we deliver the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans, players and partners — with severe and justified consequences — which has resulted in our new Returning Member Program.”

Brooks Koepka was one of several prominent PGA Tour golfers who left for LIV, creating a real fracture in the sport in recent years. Those rifts appear to be mending at this point.

Along with Koepka, three others reportedly fit the criteria for the Returning Member Program. The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig reported that Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith also fit the criteria, but “they must be willing to accept significant financial penalties.” They have until Feb. 2 to decide.

For his part, Brooks Koepka was all too happy to rejoin the PGA Tour. He posted a statement to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon reflecting that.

“I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career,” Koepka wrote. “When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the [PGA Tour], and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

“I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.

“Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.”