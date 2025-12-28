Browns CB Denzel Ward trolls Steelers over playcalling

The Pittsburgh Steelers had four opportunities to get the ball into the end zone late in Sunday’s Week 17 road game against the Cleveland Browns. Operating inside Cleveland’s 10-yard line, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith dialed up four consecutive pass plays.

The first was a three-yard completion to wide receiver Adam Thielen. What followed was three straight passes in the direction of wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was in coverage on all three plays. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling failed to connect. The Browns held on for a 13-6 victory.

Ward spoke to the media in the locker room after the game. He was dumbfounded as to why Pittsburgh decided to throw his way three times with the game on the line.

#Browns Denzel Ward: “I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row.” pic.twitter.com/IcGMpaRuol — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 28, 2025

“I’m always prepared for moments like that,” Ward said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “I just try to make it hard on teams every time they decide to look at the scouting report and see where they’re gonna attack and make it hard on them when they come my way. I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row, but we were able to come through and get the win.”

Steelers miss opportunity to win AFC North

Ward is one of the best cover corners in the NFL. The Steelers play the Browns twice every season, so they’re well aware of that.

Obviously, Smith and Rodgers liked the matchup of Valdes-Scantling versus Ward. It didn’t work and the Steelers missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC North title.

Of course, it’s likely those passes would have been intended for DK Metcalf had he been on the field. Metcalf was suspended two games earlier this week as a result of his physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan this past Sunday.

The Steelers were working with a group of veteran journeymen and unproven wideouts against the Browns and it showed. Rodgers completed 21-of-39 passes for just 168 yards. Pittsburgh was kept out of the end zone for four quarters.

In Week 18, they face the Baltimore Ravens. The winner takes the AFC North and gets into the playoffs. The loser begins its offseason.