Report: Browns safety Ronnie Hickman jumped at New York hotel

In a bit of harrowing news on Monday, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted early this morning at a Lower East Side hotel in New York, according to reporting from Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post.

Law enforcement sources told the publication Hickman, 24, was inside the SIXTY LES hotel shortly after 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by four individuals in the lobby. A confrontation followed, and the group allegedly struck him before fleeing the scene. Authorities are investigating whether the attackers recognized Hickman as an NFL player, though no arrests have been announced.

Moreover, Hickman was taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition before being released later Monday afternoon, Fitz-Gibbon noted. The incident marked a frightening moment for the third-year defensive back, who had just completed a breakout season in Cleveland.

After entering the league undrafted in 2023, Hickman emerged as a full-time starter in 2025, recording 103 tackles and two interceptions while playing 98.5% of defensive snaps. He is now a restricted free agent, where he’s widely expected to net a deal between $7–8 million annually.

More on Ronnie Hickman, Cleveland Browns

His rise has been fueled by a long-standing chip on his shoulder: “Going undrafted, that feeling, it’s not a feeling that you’ll ever really forget,” Hickman previously told cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock. “I remind myself every time I step on the field that the rent is due every day.”

Meanwhile, now-former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has praised Hickman’s instincts, believing the safety is entering his prime: “He’s always been a ball hawk,” Schwartz explained. “This is a really big season. We need Ronnie to really bring it all together.”

Teammate Denzel Ward also pointed to Hickman’s quick development since arriving in Cleveland, highlighting his playmaking ability and preparation: “He’s been good since he came on,” Ward said. “He’s going to be a good player for us.”

For now, attention turns to recovery following the off-field scare. With Hickman reportedly avoiding serious injury, the expectation is that he will resume offseason preparations soon.

The Browns will hope the incident becomes only a brief interruption for a young defender whose trajectory has been trending sharply upward. He’s entering the next phase of his career, and Cleveland is hoping he becomes a star for the AFC North franchise.