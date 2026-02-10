Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku is ready to play for a new team in 2026. On Monday, Njoku went to Instagram to announce that he’s not returning to the Browns in the fall.

“Cleveland, first off, I love you,” David Njoku wrote in the Instagram post. “These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry, and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates, I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home.”

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Njoku was the subject of trade rumors around the NFL trade deadline. At the time, the former Miami star said he wasn’t leaving, but when the 2025 season ended, Njoku acknowledged that his future with the Browns was uncertain.

The Browns selected Njoku in the first round (No. 29 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023 after catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns (all career highs). The 2025 season was challenging for Njoku, recording just 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a top target in 2025, catching 72 passes for 731 yards and six TDs.

