Bruce Thornton drafted, traded to Houston Rockets: Analysis, contract details, more

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton heard his name called on Monday night during the 2026 NBA Draft, as the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 31 overall pick, which was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Thornton arrived in Columbus as one of the more exciting players in the country. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2022 cycle, he finished as the No. 58 overall prospect nationally, the No. 9 point guard in the class and the second overall player in the state of Georgia.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The charismatic star is heading to the NBA after four impressive seasons with Ohio State. The former Buckeyes entered the draft viewed as one of the more exciting guard prospects available, and now begins the next chapter of his career at the professional level.

Moreover, Thornton came to Columbus with big expectations, and quickly lived up to them. His senior season was his best, as he steadily improved for four years, culminating in averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Thornton measured 6-foot barefoot and weighed 223 pounds. He also posted a 6-foot-5 wingspan and a 8-foot-.5-inch standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Thornton’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Bruce Thornton

On3’s James Fletcher III believes Thornton can make an impact at the next level: “Bruce Thornton has proven himself as a college scorer who shoots the ball at a high level,” Fletcher III wrote. “He has size questions which limit his upward potential, but will get an opportunity to play his way into a role.”

Meanwhile, On3’s Jamie Shaw thinks Thornton can be a strong contributor: “Strong framed guard. Competes. Good rebounding guard. Solid pull-up jump shot, streaky from deep. Is a solid athlete. Can get into you on defense, presses up.

“Has patient vision, lets the play develop. Not a big scorer, but does a little bit of everything across the stat sheet. Finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. He was 5 of 14 from the field.”