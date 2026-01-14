Bryson DeChambeau becomes first athlete to sign with prediction market platform Kalshi

LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau has reached an agreement with Kalshi, Ben Horney of Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. DeChambeau is the first athlete to sign with the prediction market platform.

The agreement includes a TV commercial, social media posts, live appearances and promotions, branded content, and more. Furthermore, it means the launch of markets on events in which DeChambeau competes in.

“Am I gonna make a birdie on the next hole? Am I gonna win this tournament or that tournament? There’s just so many things you can do with prediction markets,” DeChambeau told FOS at LIV’s Teams Week in South Florida.

DeChambeau is no stranger to this space. In 2020, he became the first professional golfer to sign with DraftKings. The following year, he announced a set of NFTs. Now, he becomes the first athlete to dive into Kalshi, which has exploded over the past calendar year.

Golf has been a “surprise hit” for the platform, a Kalshi spokesperson told FOS. In 2025 alone, $456 million in total was traded on the sport. Kalshi has now partnered with its first athlete. They are already an official partner of the NHL and last month, they reached a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bryson DeChambeau’s future on LIV in doubt?

As for DeChambeau, he is set to begin his fourth full-time season in LIV after leaving the PGA Tour in June 2022. The 32-year-old is arguably the face of the league and one of the most popular golfers in the United States.

DeChambeau, the two-time U.S. Open champion, is out of a contract at the end of the 2026 season. On Monday, Brooks Koepka officially announced his return to the PGA Tour under a new Returning Member Program. Koepka’s return comes with severe financial penalties, which apply to any player who has been away from the PGA Tour for at least two years and who have won the Players Championship or one of the four majors (the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship) since 2022.

DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith also fit the criteria. They have until Feb. 2 to decide. All three, including DeChambeau, said they had no plans to leave LIV.

“I had no idea, no idea that that would happen,” DeChambeau said Tuesday. “No idea what the penalties would even be. Right now, I’ve got a contract. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do at LIV Golf this year.”