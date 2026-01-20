As the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches, Xfinity is expanding its footprint with 23XI Racing. They’re deepening their commitment to Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team ahead of the Daytona 500.

Xfinity served as a two-race primary sponsor for Wallace during the 2025 season, but now they’ll be the majority primary sponsor of the No. 23 Toyota in 2026. The expanded partnership also marks a milestone for the brand, as Xfinity will serve as a primary sponsor in the Daytona 500 for the first time in company history.

Built on innovation, performance, and creating unforgettable experiences, the next chapter starts now, featuring more races with @BubbaWallace and @TylerReddick, starting in Daytona.



Excited to have @Xfinity onboard with Bubba and the 23 team for the #Daytona500! pic.twitter.com/WXIn1Zoig7 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) January 20, 2026

In addition to its increased role with Wallace, Xfinity will also serve as a primary sponsor for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team in select races throughout the upcoming campaign, further solidifying their presence across the 23XI Racing organization.

Wallace, who discussed the partnership with Racing America On SI, emphasized the impact Xfinity has already made behind the scenes and what the expansion means for the future of the team.

“From the data, analytics, and technical side, they’ve stepped up in a huge way,” Wallace stated. “To see them put all their efforts into our Cup program and everything we have going on at 23XI and Airspeed, being the primary sponsor for the No. 23 group, having their first Xfinity-branded car in the Daytona 500, I think it’s really big for them, but also for us.”

Wallace added that the trust Xfinity has placed in the team’s long-term vision carries significant weight: “We appreciate the efforts and the trust that they have in our vision and our goals,” he explained. “We’ve put a lot of work into this race team and into this sport to make it better each and every day.

“Having a brand like Xfinity stand behind you is much appreciated. We’re excited to kick the year off right and get down to Daytona with some speed.”

From Xfinity’s perspective, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to innovation and NASCAR’s future. Jessica Muir, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships & Amplification at Comcast, said the expansion was a natural next step.

“This extension reflects our long-term belief in this team, in Bubba and Tyler, and in our fans,” Muir added. “We’ll be celebrating a historic milestone with our first-ever branded car in the Daytona 500.”

23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta echoed those sentiments, noting the partnership’s value beyond the race track: “With Xfinity, we’re not just building an elite team,” Lauletta said. “We’re building a partnership that puts fans first and helps the sport grow.”

With Daytona looming, the expanded Xfinity backing gives Wallace and 23XI Racing momentum heading into NASCAR’s biggest stage. He’s hoping to have a career year in 2026, and we’re not going to bet against him.