Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing partner with Upper Deck for new Space Jam-inspired car design

Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny are reuniting next weekend to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their iconic “Space Jam” movie. Jordan is bringing NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace along for the ride.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota will feature a new Space Jam-themed design during the July 5 eero 400 Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway. This, courtesy of a licensing partnership between Jordan’s 23XI Racing, Warner Bros., and Upper Deck.

“This collaboration brings together the cultural impact of Space Jam, the energy of NASCAR, and the passion of collectors in a truly unique way,” Upper Deck president Jason Masherah said in the release. “This is a massive celebration of fandom – Space Jam is an iconic movie that spans multiple generations, and we’re excited to capture what fans love most about the film and share it across Upper Deck brands.”

Upper Deck, the worldwide sports cards and collectibles company, announced the unique partnership Thursday morning in a press release detailing the multi-product and multi-licensor activation. Along with a new car design for Watson’s No. 23 car, the “Space Jam” partnership will also include an exclusive 30th anniversary collection of Jordan-signed memorabilia and two new e-Pack Upper Deck trading cards featuring Wallace and his Space Jam-themed Toyota.

Check out Wallace’s new No. 23 car design below:

Bugs and the Tune Squad hit the racetrack with Upper Deck x 23XI at Chicagoland Speedway! 💨



To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Space Jam, Upper Deck, @23XIRacing, and Space Jam have come together for a one-of-a-kind collectible collaboration.



This collection features two new… pic.twitter.com/vQFdkbfEUV — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) June 25, 2026

“We look forward to bringing the fun and nostalgia of Space Jam to the track at Chicagoland through this unique collaboration,” 23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta said in the statement. “Our partnership with Upper Deck continues to result in one-of-a-kind memorabilia that expands well beyond just the racetrack, allowing 23XI to reach both current and new audiences.”

NASCAR suspends two crew members from Bubba Wallace No. 23 team for loose wheel at San Diego

NASCAR has suspended two members of the No. 23 team of Bubba Wallace for a loose wheel that happened at the San Diego race. NASCAR announced on Tuesday that tire changer Adam Hartman and jackman Nathan Ricketts have been suspended for two races for the wheel coming off under green.

This means that the crew members will miss Sunday’s race at Sonoma and the July 5 race at Chicagoland. They are eligible to return for the Atlanta race on July 12.

The incident happened during a Lap 20 caution, which led to Bubba Wallace being held in the pits for two laps. Despite the mistake by his team, Wallace battled back and finished second behind his 23XI Racing teammate Corey Heim.

“My body language and facial expressions will not show it, but I am really excited for Corey and Bootie [Barker], getting him back to Victory Lane,” Bubba Wallace said, per Zach Sturniolo of NASCAR.com. “Being a winner in the Cup Series is something that, when we get there, we all want to achieve, and to be able to do that for him in his (13th) start, it’s pretty special.

“I know he’s put in a lot of work behind the scenes, especially the weekends that he’s not racing, and it’s all paying off for him. I’ve just got to keep busting my ass too, and maybe something will go my way, but guess I gotta look at it from the glass half-full.”

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.