Bubba Wallace took the lead at Talladega early in Stage 2, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Almost the entire field in the NASCAR Cup Series, seemingly, was wiped out after Wallace got turned around.

Wallace got loose in front of a three-wide pack as he got contact from Ross Chastain, and as he did, he collected plenty of other cars around him. His car turned up into the outside wall, then destroyed most of the field in pinball action. Only a handful of cars made it through the field unscathed.

“He wrecked me,” Wallace said of Chastain on his team radio. That per journalist Matt Weaver.

It will take some work to sort through the damage. Which cars are out for the race will be telling. According to the FOX Sports broadcast, 26 cars were involved. But Bubba Wallace’s contact undoubtedly ruined the day for several drivers. Wallace was one of them.

THE (very) BIG ONE. Talladega is currently a parking lot. 👀 https://t.co/rOucy6A4kP pic.twitter.com/uvDIwrLGVl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

“I can’t see the car,” Wallace’s spotter said, per Richard Allen of Motorsports Report. “How is it?”

Wallace’s answer was telling. “I’ll see you in Texas,” he said.

Bubba Wallace kicks off The Big One at Talladega

The contact from Ross Chastain to the back bumper of Bubba Wallace happened after other cars stacked up behind Chastain and pushed him. And Wallace was cognizant of that fact after he was checked out and released from the infield care center.

He took the high road, refusing to pin too much blame on Chastain despite earlier stating he had caused the wreck. Instead, he turned inward.

“Damn. Right? Nothing to show for it in the first stage, obviously just trying to figure out the strategy stuff,” Wallace said on the FOX broadcast. “But man, just hate it. Hate it for Xfinity, hate it for our team. Don’t want to have any DNFs. We have two now. So it’s a bummer.

“But we’ve got to figure out how to be pushed better. So I take responsibility on that. We’ll have a good debrief and figure out what we can do to make our Toyotas a little bit better being pushed and maybe not have that happen. But appreciate Xfinity. We’ll go on to old Texas and have some fun.”