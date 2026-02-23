Bubba Wallace breaks down near miss at Atlanta, credits Rajah Caruth for revealing some tips

Bubba Wallace was out in front when the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta, the Autotrader 400, went into an overtime restart. He had won the second stage and taken second in the first stage, already securing an excellent day.

But he wanted the win. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

Bubba Wallace seemed to try to make a block on Carson Hocevar and shot a little too far up the track, putting him on the outside lane without much help in the final lap. It was just a slight miscalculation.

“I’m just pumped that Toyota still got to victory lane,” Wallace said after teammate Tyler Reddick won. “Need to go back and see, I didn’t think I moved up that much to allow; to put myself up top of three. So, unfortunate, but man what a racecar we had today.”

As noted, Bubba Wallace was a monster in both of the first two stages. He finished in second on the first stage, then won the second stage under caution, taking 19 points.

That will put him near the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings following the week at Atlanta. For his part, Wallace credited another driver with keeping him near the front of the pack all day at the Autotrader 400.

“You know who I learned a lot from was Rajah (Caruth) yesterday,” Wallace said. “He had a mad fast car and he finished second in his first stage and won the second stage, just like me, and I was like, ‘This car is so fast. Don’t do anything to jeopardize a good finish.’ I hate that we didn’t get the win, but all in all appreciate Xfinity. What could have been. On to COTA, pray for me there. We’ll have some fun.”

As for Caruth, he gave Bubba Wallace the blueprint on Saturday night in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Caruth was a monster on the track in a race that had some devastating, day-ending wrecks.

He explained how he managed his race after the fact. He opened up:

“It’s been (dodging wrecks) too frequently the last couple weeks,” Caruth said. “But I don’t know. The car’s got great grip, so just was keeping up with it. … I was proud of being aggressive and not just sitting in line, because I watched too many of these races with guys just sitting in line. There’s being patient, but like you’ve got to be on the ball a little bit.

“That was my mentality. There’s times to be chill, but I was trying to be more aggressive, as calculated as possible.”