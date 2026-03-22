Bubba Wallace Darlington race potentially ruined after Erik Jones spin, wreck: 'She's f***ing killed'

Bubba Wallace and his team are scrambling after taking damage to the right side of his car during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. Wallace slammed into the wall trying to avoid a spin from Erik Jones.

Jones was spun when he and Denny Hamlin collided. Hamlin was trailing Jones and, per his team radio scanner, appeared to show low. However, Jones also went low and then checked up.

Hamlin got into the back of Jones and spun him hard, leaving several other drivers looking for a clean lane through around the sideways car. Bubba Wallace was among them. He hit the right side of his car on the wall hard and immediately headed to pit road to sort things out.

The early prognosis? Not good.

“She’s f*cking killed,” Bubba Wallace said, according to Alan Cavanna. Wallace had been running decently well.

His team didn’t seem quite as concerned about the damage from the dust-up. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, they told him they’d get things straight and see what they could make of it.

Bubba Wallace has been one of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series all year long. He’s also having a special week — he recently announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Cameron Jade.

Bubba Wallace announces child’s birth

Bubba Wallace has had his second child, he revealed rather cheekily after qualifying on the front row for the Goodyear 400. Wallace was being interviewed by Regan Smith on the Amazon Prime broadcast of qualifying when he slipped in that he has had a second child, a daughter.

He was walking through his qualifying run, which put him right behind teammate Tyler Reddick. Reddick rode the wall to qualify in first, and Wallace was asked about it.

He very, very calmly slipped in that his wife had given birth at the end of his answer. And the reveal was something to witness.

“That’s Reddick for you,” Wallace said of the wall ride. “I mean he pushed it to the limits. That was a hell of a lap. Just sitting there watching on the grid, I think it was 6 on the top at the time. Then he went to the top, it was a massive lap. Just proud of the efforts from the team, just continued to ride the momentum from Race 1 to now. Darlington’s super tough. This package is a handful. I thought we were really far off in practice, but we’re pretty close with the 45, so it’s more on me trying to figure it out and get there.”

Bubba Wallace paused ever so slightly, tilting his head. He then continued on.

“But I will say that lap for the 23 was driven by Cameron Jade. You know who that is? That’s my baby girl, she was just born. Thursday.”