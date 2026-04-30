Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin headline star-studded lineup of Cup driver analysts for NASCAR O'Reilly Series on The CW

A star-studded lineup of Cup Series drivers are set to serve as guest analysts on upcoming races in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on The CW. Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin headline the group.

The CW, which has been getting very positive ratings so far this season, will feature six Cup drivers on upcoming O’Reilly broadcasts. The guest analysts will debut on May 23.

Denny Hamlin will be the first up, a veteran in the broadcasting space. Notably, Hamlin hosts the Actions Detrimental podcast and has been a signature voice in the sport for several years. He will be on the call on The CW for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23.

Bubba Wallace will anchor the group, calling the O’Reilly race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won the Cup Series race there last year, so he’ll be well qualified to speak on what works and doesn’t work at the track. That race takes place on July 25.

In between, Connor Zilisch (May 30 at Nashville), Ross Chastain (June 13 at Pocono), AJ Allmendinger (June 27 at Sonoma) and Kyle Busch (July 11 at Atlanta) will be on the call. It should give fans an opportunity to hear some unique and authoritative voices.

The CW broadcast booth is currently made up of play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, alongside analysts Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman. Pit reporters include Kim Coon and Dillon Welch.

The CW teams up with ESPN for streaming option

Fans clamoring for a streaming option for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races are about to get their wish. The CW, the broadcast partner for the series, announced via social media that it plans to offer a streaming partnership in tandem with ESPN sometime this summer.

Viewership for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has been strong on The CW this year, but a common complaint has been the lack of a streaming option. FOX, which currently has the broadcast for the NASCAR Cup Series at this time of year, offers such an option.

Well, The CW has heard the complaints. In a video posted to Twitter, the network highlighted numerous of those complaints delivered via Twitter, then promised a streaming option to come.

The network also posted a promo video on its main Twitter channel, featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. He broke down the offering.

“A wild day of sports is about to get wilder as we begin with some huge breaking news,” Van Pelt said. “The CW and ESPN are announcing the ultimate team-up as the ESPN app becomes the exclusive streaming home for all CW Sports beginning this summer. That means more than 800 hours of live, premium, CW Sports all in one place.

“We’re talking about the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, WWE NXT, PBA Bowling, AVP Volleyball and college football as well as men’s and women’s basketball from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences. ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers can stream more than 800 hours of live premium CW Sports alongside everything else the ESPN app offers.”