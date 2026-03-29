Bubba Wallace destroys Carson Hocevar in baffling decision at Martinsville, sparks massive wreck
The caution came out on Lap 324 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway for an incident involving Bubba Wallace, Carson Hocevar, and several others. The multi-car incident happened entering Turn 3 after Wallace gave a massive shove to the back of Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet.
Wallace gave an additional push to Hocevar and drove right through him. It created a massive pileup down the front straightaway and ended Wallace’s day.
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