Bubba Wallace fumes at Daniel Suárez, both drivers exchange middle fingers during NASCAR Clash

The Madhouse has brought out the inner madman in Daniel Suárez, who’s been quite busy in the first 100 laps of Wednesday’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. At the halfway mark of the 200-lap main event, Suárez had a run-in with Bubba Wallace.

Suárez hit Wallace’s bumper as they came to the caution, which the latter didn’t appreciate. He ran Suárez into the grass under caution and the two exchanged middle fingers.

“He’s running into me for f*cking no reason,” Wallace said on his radio, via Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.

The two came together while racing in the back of the pack. At a track like Bowman Gray, contact is almost guaranteed on every lap. Clearly, both felt like the other went over the line.

Suárez is in the mood for a fight. Earlier in the race, he threatened former Trackhouse Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen. He did the same to Wallace shortly thereafter.

“Go tell the spotter of the 23 if he does that one more time, I’m gonna kick his f*cking ass,” Suárez said.

Tempers are running high at Bowman Gray, a common occurrence at the 0.25-mile oval.

This story is developing…