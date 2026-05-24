Bubba Wallace holds back tears recalling most cherished memory of the late Kyle Busch

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be run without Kyle Busch for the first time in more than a decade following his death on Thursday. And ahead of the race, it was an emotional moment for drivers like Bubba Wallace.

Many have had their interactions — both positive and negative — with Busch over the years. He was a polarizing driver.

But just about everyone was feeling the full impact of his loss on Sunday. Wallace joined the Amazon Prime set ahead of the race to discuss some of his lasting memories of the late NASCAR legend.

“You know, we all know how much of a pain in the ass or a hardass that Kyle could be,” Wallace said, as a single tear streamed down his left cheek. “And at times he would make it extremely difficult to talk to. Our conversations were here and there, and the majority at the racetrack, of course. And we ran the summer shootout together. He chose to run in the Masters division, even though he wasn’t the appropriate age for it.

“And the thing that gets me the most is my last true conversation, not talking about my race car is good or tight or loose, it was the week after Indy last year, at Iowa leaving the driver’s meeting.”

Wallace had just won the Brickyard 400, a crown jewel race. It was a huge win.

Kyle Busch had a word waiting for him. It wasn’t immediate, coming nearly a week later.

“He grabbed me and he was like, ‘I didn’t want to be in the spotlight and take your moment away, but I’m so proud of you,'” Wallace said, his voice catching in his throat. “And I don’t look for a confirmation from any of the drivers, because we’re all here to compete against each other, but to know that the person that helped mold who you were is paying attention even though you’re running against each other is super empowering and caught me by surprise and I’ll never forget that moment.”

There are likely to be dozens of other tributes to Kyle Busch over the course of the next few hours. And in the days, weeks and months to come.

You can read a few of the ones that have already occurred below. They’re well worth your time.

Read more on Kyle Busch

Brad Keselowski: “He made this sport better”

Kyle Busch’s car unloaded for first time after his death

Bubba Wallace honors No. 8 infield painting at Charlotte Motor Speedway

President Donald Trump pays tribute to Kyle Busch

RCR suspending use of No. 8 car, reserving for Brexton Busch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays tribute to late Kyle Busch