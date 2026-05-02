Bubba Wallace: ‘I pushed the limits’ after Texas practice crash, heading to backup car

Bubba Wallace pushed his No. 23 Toyota to the limit in practice, and it bit him in the behind ahead of qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400. He lost control of his ride, spun around and backed into the wall, causing severe damage.

Now, he’ll have to go to a backup car, and start in the rear on Sunday afternoon. After qualifying wrapped up, he confirmed as much, and explained to FOX’s Bob Pockrass where it all went wrong for him on Saturday.

Bubba Wallace said he pushed the limits and found them here at Texas. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/o7NOOzjQ8l — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 2, 2026

“This is a very unforgiving place,” Wallace told Pockrass. “I believe so [we’ll have to go to a backup]. … Speed should be just fine. It happens. I haven’t crashed in practice in quite sometime. The positive of that is I pushed the limits, I found the limits, and it won’t happen again.”

Regardless of his positive spin, it’s brutal news for Wallace. He was in good spirits previously this week after adding a familiar name back to his corner, Coca-Cola. In a move that blends brand recognition with career momentum, Wallace is once again part of Coke’s driver lineup, marking a reunion that dates back to his earlier Cup Series days from 2018 to 2020.

After spending the early years of 23XI Racing aligned with Dr Pepper, the return to Coca-Cola signals both stability and opportunity for the No. 23 team. And the timing isn’t random. Wallace has been quietly putting together one of the more consistent starts of his career in 2026, even if much of the spotlight has gone elsewhere, namely to teammate Tyler Reddick.

While Reddick has dominated headlines with a historic run to open the season, Wallace has stayed firmly in the mix, sitting inside the top 10 in points with multiple strong finishes. That’s not by accident. After enduring a 100-race winless streak before breaking through at the Brickyard 400 last summer, Wallace understands how quickly momentum can shift in NASCAR, and how difficult it is to stay competitive week after week.

“The sport is so hard,” Wallace said recently. “When you’re on it, you’re on it. … We’re close.” That word, close, defines where Wallace stands right now. He’s not chasing confidence. He’s building it. With five top-10 finishes already this season, Wallace has consistently put himself in position. The next step is converting those runs into something more, a win that shifts the narrative in his favor.

If his teammate’s surge is any indication, that breakthrough could be coming. Wallace credited Reddick’s early-season dominance as a motivating factor across the organization, noting that last year’s struggles helped “light a fire” internally. That urgency has translated into performance, not just for Reddick, but for the entire 23XI operation: “I’ve had no, ‘Man, why him?’” Wallace said. “It’s just like, ‘Man, when is it our turn?’”

That mindset matters. In a sport defined by razor-thin margins, staying patient while continuing to execute is often the difference between contending and winning. Wallace believes his team is right on that edge, and once they break through, things could change quickly: “If we can break through and get into the top-five, it’s gonna be game on,” he said.

Now, with Coca-Cola back in the fold, Wallace has another piece of momentum on his side. A familiar partner and a competitive car, combined with a driver who knows exactly how close he is. The pieces are there; it’s just a matter of time. We’ll see if he can bounce back from this practice crash this weekend.