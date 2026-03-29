Bubba Wallace reacts after driving through Carson Hocevar, causing massive wreck at Martinsville

Bubba Wallace said he didn’t mean to turn Carson Hocevar on Lap 324 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace did reveal a previous incident with Hocevar, though not one he was too upset about.

“I misjudged,” Wallace told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “I didn’t appreciate the three-wide into [Turn] 1, fine, but I misjudged the center of the corner and didn’t mean to turn him.”

"Didn't mean to turn [Hocevar] … What a frustrating day."- Bubba Wallace https://t.co/lIaCG2gv5q pic.twitter.com/8Vf23AajtN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 29, 2026

The multi-car incident happened entering Turn 3 after Wallace gave a massive shove to the back of Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet. Wallace gave an additional push to Hocevar and drove right through him. It created a massive pileup down the front straightaway.

Wallace came away with a wrecked race car and a 36th-place finish at Martinsville. That’s now back-to-back finishes of 34th or worse for Wallace, who once sat second in the points standings. He will leave Martinsville 11th in the standings, a massive drop for him after a fast start to the 2026 season.

Bubba Wallace ready for reset after ‘frustrating day’ at Martinsville

The week off for Easter is coming at a good time for Wallace. He’ll reset and get ready for Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12.

“What a frustrating day,” Wallace said. “With so much expectation coming here, favorite track, Hardee’s on the car. Just wasn’t the day we wanted. We really have to figure out what it is this place. We can win Saturday in practice, but we just don’t show up on Sunday. So, I hate it for our team. Just frustration. Take a week off and reset and go onto Bristol.”